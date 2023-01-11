Ujjalpur Forest Ranger’s in Vigilance Sleuths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths are conducting simultaneous searches at various locations in the state on Wednesday to unearth the disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by Ujjalpur Forest Range officer in Sundargarh district Sangram Keshari Manihira.

The Vigilance search party comprises five DSPs, eight Inspectors, two ASIs, and other staff and the searches are being undertaken on the basis of warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh. The searches are being carried out at five places in Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Sundargarh districts.

(1) The residential triple Storyed building of Sri Sangram Keshari Manihira located at Mouza-Burla Town Unit No.01, Dist-Sambalpur.

(2) House of Sri Manihira located at native village-Bahminipali,G.P., Chandanbhati, P.S.-Town, Bolangir.

(3) House of his relative located at Nehru Nagar, P.S.- Town, Bolangir.

(4) The office chamber of Sri Manihira located inside the campus of Forest Range Office, Ujalpur Forest Range, Dist-Sundargarh.

(5) The Government residential quarter of Sri Manihira located inside the campus of Forest Range Office, Ujalpur Forest Range, Dist- Sundargarh.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.