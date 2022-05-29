UIDAI Warns People Not To Share Aadhaar Card Photocopy As It Can Be Misused

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned the people not to share photocopies of Aadhaar with any organisations.

“Please avoid using a public computer at an internet cafe/kiosk to download an e-Aadhaar. However, if you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer,” added the release.

“Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” it added.