UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for robust fingerprint based Aadhaar authentication

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics & IT has successfully rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication, and faster detection of spoofing attempts.

The artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the finger print captured. This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure.

The new two factor/layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.

The move will be of immense use in segments including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. It shall also benefit bottom of the pyramid as it will further strengthen the Aadhaar enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements.

The new security mechanism for Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The roll out and migration happened after months of discussion and hand holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies.

A constant engagement and due diligence of UIDAI with authentication user agencies (AUAs) were carried out to impress upon AUAs/ Sub AUAs about the benefit of the new modalities. AUA is an entity engaged in providing Aadhaar enabled services to Aadhaar number holders using the authentication as facilitated by the authentication service agency. Sub AUAs are agencies that use Aadhaar authentication to enable its services through an existing requesting entity. UIDAI has expressed its thanks to all the AUAs/Sub AUAs for the support and cooperation.

With the new system in place, only finger image or only finger minutiae based Aadhaar authentication has given way to the robust two factor authentication – a win-win for all stake holders.

The UIDAI head office and its regional offices are in touch with all entities for facilitating any user agency (that may not have migrated yet) to switch over to the new secured authentication mode at the earliest.

The adoption of Aadhaar based authentication transactions has been witnessing an upward trend as it has proved to be a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits and services. By the end of December 2022, cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocking an average per day transactions of 70 million. A majority of them are fingerprint-based authentications, indicative of its usage and utility in daily lives.