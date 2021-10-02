UIDAI Plans To Open 166 Standalone Aaadhar Enrolment & Update Centres

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) has opened 55 Aadhaaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment & Update Centres in 122 cities across the country.

These are in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices, and State Governments.

These ASKs which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 70 Lakh residents including Divyang persons.

These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs and upto 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs. These ASKs are operational from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are closed only on public holidays. While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs. 50 is payable for Demographic Updates and Rs.100/- for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner.

As these centers are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity and also Divyang friendly.