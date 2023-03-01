UIDAI Launches New Security System For Quicker Spoofing Detection

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new security system for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and quicker detection of spoofing attempts, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Aadhaar has become a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country. The Centre has come out with new changes in Aadhaar in a bid to prevent identity-related fraud.

According to the UIDAI tweet, “UIDAI has successfully rolled out a new AI/ML enabled security mechanism for robust fingerprint authentication, & faster detection of spoofing attempts.”

The security feature is designed for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and faster detection of spoofing attempts. The artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) based security mechanism will now be using a combination of both “finger minutia and finger image” to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured, according to the UIDAI.

This two-factor/layer authentication will be an add-on check to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint to cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.