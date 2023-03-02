U&i Launches ‘Swim’ & ‘Liked’ Series Neckbands with up to 40 Hrs Battery Life, Know Prices

New Delhi: India’s most progressive gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, U&i launched two new products – Swim Series and Liked Series budget-friendly and premium Neckbands for both work and play. The two wearables feature large 10mm dynamic drivers for an immersive audio experience and a long battery life for non-stop entertainment.

U&i Swim Series Neckband

Available in three vibrant colors — Yellow, Blue, and Black — the Swim Series neckbands are crafted with a lightweight, flexible, and durable ABS body for superior comfort. The buds are ergonomically designed for a comfortable fit and better grip for all-day wear, while also helping with passive noise isolation. Thanks to its large 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver deep bass and crisp highs, the Swim Series aims to give you an immersive experience while listening to music or watching movies. The neckband houses easy-to-reach control buttons so you can play, pause, or switch tracks, adjust the volume, and take calls with ease. Lastly, the 200mAh battery is capable of keeping the Swim alive for up to 20 hours. A fast-charging USB-C port can recharge it in under 2 hours. Other features include Surround Sound and Intelligent Noise Reduction for superior audio performance for entertainment and voice calls.

U&i Liked Series Neckband

Promising up to 40 hours of non-stop entertainment, the Liked Series is yet another premium neckband offering from the house of U&i. Crafted using a combination of premium alloy with light-weight ABS, and soft, durable silicone, the Liked Series Neckbands are super comfortable for those who need a pair of earbuds for all-day audio — be it work or entertainment. Each bud features 10mm dynamic drivers for excellent audio that produces deep thumping bass and crystal-clear vocals. With easy-to-reach control buttons as usual, the neckband houses a 250mAh battery for up to 40 hours of playback time, and a fast-charging USB-C port. The Liked Series is available in four premium shades — Blue, Green, Black, and White.

Price and Availability:

The all new U&i Swim Series and Liked Series are available in the market at an MRP of just INR 1,199 and INR 2,499 respectively. Users can buy these Neckbands from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.