UGC Releases Guidelines For Dual Academic Programmes

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain wrote to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges and institutions regarding their recently framed guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously. The UGC also requested all institutes for the implementation of the same.

In the letter, the UGC said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery- oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable.

“The policy envisions imaginative and flexible curricular structures to enable creative combinations of disciplines for study, that would offer multiple entries and exit points, thus, removing the currently prevalent rigid boundaries and creating new possibilities for life-long learning and centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking,” said UGC.

In the letter, Jain further informed the VCs of the universities that with the rapid increase in demand for higher education and limited availability of seats in regular stream, several Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) have started a number of programmes in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode to meet the aspirations of students.

“It has also led to the emergence of online education programmes which a student can pursue within the comforts of her / his home. The issue of allowing the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the Commission keeping in view the provisions envisaged in the National Education Policy – NEP 2020 which emphasizes the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes” Jain said.