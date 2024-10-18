New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET June re-examination results on October 17, 2024. Candidates can access their results via the direct link on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Additionally, the UGC NET results are available at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in.

As many as 53,694 candidates became eligible for Assistant Professor Posts after clearing the UGC NET June 2024 examination. The UGC NET June re-test for Assistant Professorship, JRF and PhD admissions took place in August-September, 2024. According to the University Grants Commission, more than 11 lakh candidates registered for the examinations of which around 6,84,224 candidates appeared for the said exams.

The agency has released the final answer keys for all subjects. Some questions have been dropped from the final answer key and as per rules, those who attempted these questions will be awarded full marks. The provisional answer keys of the June re-exam were released in phases and the objection window closed on September 14. The result will be declared next How to check UGC NET June result 2024 Go to NTA’s website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link. Enter your login details – application number and date of birth. Submit and check your scorecard. The agency has released the UGC NET cut-offs for research fellowships, assistant professorships and PhD admissions along with the results. The UGC NET June exam was cancelled a day after it was held amid fears that the integrity of the test might have been compromised. The re-exam was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Unlike the last exam that took place in a hybrid mode (CBT+ pen and paper), the re-test was held only in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

