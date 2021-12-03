UGC-NET Examination Postponed In Odisha, Andhra For Cyclone Jawad

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced that the UGC NET Examination, scheduled on December 3 and 4, has been postponed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in view of possible Cyclone Jawad.

Considering the cyclone situation in Odisha and Andhra, we are postponing the UGC-NET Examination scheduled to be on December 3 and 4, 2021. This is applicable to candidates appearing in the examination in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, NTA stated in release today.

However, the schedule in other States will remain unchanged.

As per the timetable of UGC-NET, examination is scheduled to be held for the subjects — Education, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Russian, Electronic Science and Social Medicine and Community Health on December 3 and Assamese and Bodo on December 4, 2021.