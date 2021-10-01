UGC-NET Exam Dates Rescheduled! Check Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again rescheduled the date of UGC-NET Examination of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to 17th October (Sunday) to 25th October (Monday), 2021.

Earlier the UGC NET Exam was scheduled to be held on 6th October (Wednesday) to 8th October (Friday) and 17th October (Sunday) to 19th October (Tuesday), 2021.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 03.09.2021 regarding rescheduling of the Examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, it has been decided to further reschedule the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021,” the NTA said in a public notice on its website issued on Friday.

The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon, the NTA added.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected]