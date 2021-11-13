UGC NET Admit Card 2021
UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released; Exam Schedule Out

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET admit card 2021 in online mode on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has released the UGC NET admit card 2021 for November 20 and 21, 2021. Candidates can download the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) admit card 2021 for the December and June session by logging in using their application number and date of birth.

Along with the UGC NET 2021 admit card, NTA has also released the complete UGC NET exam schedule 2021. The examination for 07 NET Subjects ie: Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit will be conducted between 15-23 December, 2021. The examination schedule for these will be announced shortly on the NTA website.

Event

Dates

UGC NET admit card 2021 date

November 13, 2021 (For November 20 and 21, 2021)

UGC NET exam date December and June Session

November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1,3, 4 and 5.

