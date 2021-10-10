UGC NET 2021 Exam Postponed

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again postponed the University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 examination.

The examination was scheduled to begin on October 17, 2021, and conclude on October 25, 2021.

The agency would soon intimate on revised UGC NET exam date 2021 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. However, the exam is likley to begin on October 20, 2021.

The dates of the UGC NET 2021 exam for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be announced by the agency in a day or two.

UGC NET Admit Card 2021 is also likely to be issued immediately after the declaration of revised exam dates. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number, date of birth and other details ready to download the admit card.

The official notice on UGC NET Exam Date 2021 postponement reads, “Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other national level examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates, which will be announced shortly.”

The notice was released yesterday, on October 9, 2021.

In case of any queries or clarifications, candidates are advised to reach out to the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected] UGC NET is conducted twice every year to determine the eligibility for assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship in Indian universities and colleges.