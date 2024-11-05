New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive to all higher educational institutions (HEIs) across India to intensify their efforts in combating the use of single-use plastics.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices on campuses.

In a recent letter, the UGC emphasized the urgency of reducing dependency on single-use plastic products to safeguard human health, address waste management challenges, and combat climate change. The guidelines include:

Banning single-use plastics in canteens, shopping complexes, and hostels within the institution’s premises.

Conducting awareness drives and sensitization workshops on the harmful impacts of single-use plastics.

Encouraging students to avoid bringing non-biodegradable plastic items to the campus.

Installing alternative facilities like water units to reduce the use of plastic water bottles and promoting the use of cloth or paper bags instead of plastic ones.

The UGC’s directive also calls for HEIs to engage in community outreach, particularly in villages adopted under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, to promote plastic-free environments.