UGC cautions students against taking admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students against taking admission to the Digital University of Skill Resurgence located in Wardha, Maharashtra. In a notice issued today, July 19, 2022, UGC said that taking admission in such “self-styled” institutions may jeopardise the career of the students.

According to UGC, the Digital University of Skill Resurgence is offering courses by violating the UGC Act, 1956. As per Section 22 of the UGC Act, those universities established or incorporated under a central act, provisional act, state act, or an institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 are eligible to confer degrees to students. Institutions empowered by an act of parliament can also confer degrees. UGC says that the Digital University of Skill Resurgence does not fall into any of these categories.

UGC further made it clear that no educational institution can use the word “university” in its name in any way unless its established under a central act, provisional act or state act. According to the commission, the Digital University of Skill Resurgence is offering courses in gross violation of the UGC Act. In the public notice, UGC clearly mentions the provisions of the UGC Act that proves the violation by the Digital University of Skill Resurgence.