UGC Asks Odisha Govt To Abide By SC Order On Recruitment In Varsities

Bhubaneswar: University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the Odisha government to refrain from any recruitment of teachers/faculty adhering to the Supreme Court’s stay order.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain has written letters to the Odisha higher education department and OPSC in this regard citing violation of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act (2020).

On May 20, the Supreme Court put Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act 2020 on hold for three months and sought a reply from the Odisha government.

The UGC and a professor had challenged the Orissa High Court order, which had earlier upheld the validity of the Act.

The UGC said the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 is violative of the UGC Regulations 2018, which are binding upon state universities.