UFO photos, videos are legitimate: Pentagon

Washington: The Pentagon said photos and video of “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP) taken in 2019 were legitimate.

The photographs were shot by US navy personnel. The Pentagon said the photos and video of triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving through the clouds were taken by US Navy personnel.

The Pentagon spokeswoman , however, said that the defense department would not comment further on the observations or examination. The spokeswoman said the UAP task force was created in August last year to investigate UFO sightings observed by the US military.

The US Navy said in 2019 that are a number of incidents of unauthorized and unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges in recent years.