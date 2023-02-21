Uflex Office Raided By Income Tax Officials

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the packaging company, Uflex Limited, alleging that the company has issued several bogus bills in the recent past which were under scanner.

So far, 64 locations have been covered in this search.

As per reports, searches are going on Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, shares of Uflex traded lower at Rs 473 apiece on NSE, down by nearly 2.50 per cent from the previous close of Rs 486.10.

UFlex, founded in 1985, is India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company.