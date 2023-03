After a three-year-long gap, Jon Jones is all set to face off against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday.

The American MMA fighter will mark his debut in the heavyweight divison. The historic bout between the two superstars will decide the new champion in the heavyweight class.

Jones’ former rival Daniel Cormier will be one of the commentators alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan in the high-voltage match.