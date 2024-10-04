Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has responded to recent criticisms from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding his controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma. The exchange has reignited a political debate over religious sentiments and freedom of speech.

During a public address in Tirupati, Pawan Kalyan criticized Udhayanidhi Stalin’s previous comments comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue. Kalyan asserted, “Sanatan Dharma cannot be wiped out,” and called for a national act to protect the ancient religious tradition. He proposed the establishment of a “Sanatan Dharma Protection Board” to oversee the implementation of such an act and ensure the purity of materials used in temple offerings.

In response, Udhayanidhi Stalin, speaking to reporters in Chennai, dismissed the criticisms with a brief comment, “Let’s wait and see.” He refrained from further elaboration, maintaining a composed demeanor despite the escalating controversy.

The remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin last year, which likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases, had sparked widespread outrage and political backlash. The DMK leader’s comments were seen by many as an attack on the religious beliefs of millions of Hindus. Despite the controversy, Stalin has stood by his statements, emphasizing the need for social reform and the eradication of outdated practices.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related