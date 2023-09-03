Udhayanidhi Stalin Reacts On Threat Of Legal Action Over Controversial Comments On Sanatan Dharma

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin has sparked a row after he compared Sanatana dharma with “dengue” and “malaria”.

He said that it should not just be opposed, but “eradicated”.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has said Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality.

Responding to a social media post threatening him with “legal remedies” over his remark equating ‘Sanatan Dharma’ with “mosquitoes, dengue, fever, malaria and corona”, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said he wasn’t intimidated by “usual saffron threats” and will keep fighting for “social justice”.

Speaking at a seminar earlier on Saturday, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in the Tamil Nadu government said, “There are some things which we have to eradicate and can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, fever, malaria and corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) is like this.”

Chennai | I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that. Few things cannot be opposed,… pic.twitter.com/UvESuedy2X — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023

Hitting back at him over his remarks, a handle on social media platform X, going by the name Legal Rights Observatory, posted that it was “exploring various legal remedies to eradicate filthy mosquitoes denigrating Sanatan Dharma”.

To this, the minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin responded saying, “Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats.”

Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our… https://t.co/nSkevWgCdW — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023

“We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our CM MK Stalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit,” he posted on his official handle on X.

“Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona. We have to eradicate this. That’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana,” he was quoted by news agency ANI as having said.

“Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a Tamil Nadu minister.