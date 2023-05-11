Uddhav vs Shinde Supreme Court verdict today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the June 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by the rift in the Shiv Sena leading to two factions- one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath and the other by Uddhav Thackeray today.

Both Thackeray and Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena are hopeful of victory.

The apex court will pronounce its judgment on the disqualification plea of 16 MLAs belonging to CM Shinde. The MLAs, including Shinde, were sent disqualification notices for not attending a party meeting convened by the then CM Uddhav Thackeray despite a whip. In July, when Shinde sought a trust vote on the floor of the state legislative assembly, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine got the support of 164 out of a total of 288 MLAs.

Since June 2022, a constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been hearing a batch of petitions filed by both the groups from Sena. In its earlier sittings, the SC Bench had wondered how it can reinstate the Thackeray government even if it finds the Governor’s action in calling for a trust vote illegal, given that the former chief minister had resigned without facing the floor test — “accepting” that he was in a minority.