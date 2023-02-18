Uddhav Thackeray To Move Supreme Court After Losing Party Name And Symbol

Mumbai/New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will approach the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena, sources have said,

In a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray, the poll panel yesterday cleared Eknath Shinde’s claim on the party’s name and bow-and-arrow symbol.

After losing control over the party founded by his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, the former chief minister had yesterday said that he will move the top court against the SC order – which he termed as “murder of democracy” and a “theft”.

He called his rival, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a “traitor who won’t change”.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission said Shinde, who became Chief Minister after the revolt, was supported by MLAs with 76 per cent of the party’s winning votes in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Thackeray has called a meeting of his party leaders and workers at his home ‘Matoshree’ today.