Uddhav Thackeray Dubs EC As Modi’s Slave

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday raised the pitch of his attack on the Election Commission, a day after it awarded the Shiv Sena party name and bow-and-arrow symbol to his rival and successor Eknath Shinde.

“The Election Commission, PM [Narendra] Modi’s slave, has done something that has never happened before,” he said, urging his supporters to be patient and prepare for the next elections – the high-stakes contest for Mumbai’s civic body BMC.

Thackeray addressed a large crowd assembled as a show of strength outside Matoshree, the family home of the Thackerays.

He stood out of the sunroof of his car, evoking the image of his father Bal Thackeray, who famously used to address followers from the roof of his car in the party’s early days.

The party’s symbol has been “stolen” and the “thief” needs to be taught a lesson, Uddhav Thackeray said, a remark aimed at Shinde, the Maharashtra Chief Minister.