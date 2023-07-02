Uddhav Sena, Congress Seek CM N Biren’s Resignation, President’s Rule In Manipur

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over the situation in Manipur, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Congress on Sunday said that China is involved in the violent incidents in the state and ‘President’s rule should be imposed in the state’. Talking to the news agency ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asked what action did Central government take against China. He said that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should resign and president’s rule should be imposed in the state.

“China is involved in Manipur violence. What action did you (Central govt) take against China? He (Manipur CM) should resign and president’s rule should be imposed there,” Raut said.

Speaking on the same line, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari claimed that the rifles that were caught in Manipur were ‘made in China’. He said, “Rahul Gandhi went there and appealed for peace. CM should be removed immediately and the president’s rule should be imposed.”