New Delhi: The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the new chief of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

Chib has been serving as the general secretary of the IYC. He also previously held the position of president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

“The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing President, Shri Srinivas BV.”

Uday Bhanu Chib’s appointment comes amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where he had headed the Youth Congress’s unit. Chib was also part of the Congress’s manifesto committee for the J&K elections.

Congress leader posted a picture with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and wrote, “A Memorable meet with My LEADER @RahulGandhi ji! Your struggle and perseverance for social justice is an inspiration to all of us.”

Earlier this month, Uday Bhanu Chib participated in a road show of National Congress candidate Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, who has filed his nomination papers for the Jammu North assembly seat.