Udaipur Tailor’s Murder: All Seven Accused To Be Produced In Court Today

Jaipur: All seven accused involved in the killing of chemist Kanhaiya Lal will be produced before a designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Earlier, the court had remanded the accused to NIA custody until July 12.

On June 28, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad at his shop in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media.Hours after the crime, both Akhtari and main Mohammad were arrested in Rajsamand.

Later, Mohsin and Asif were arrested.

The NIA then arrested Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh on different dates.

The NIA had on June 29 re-registered the case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after taking it over from the Rajasthan Police.