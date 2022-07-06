Udaipur killing | NIA says accused circulated video on social media to promote enmity, spread panic & terror

Udaipur: NIA’s FIR in Udaipur case has mentioned that assailants also circulated the video of murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli on social media with assertion, promoting enmity on religious grounds & creating panic & terror amongst masses across the country.

Kanhaiya was hacked to death, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, on June 28 for purportedly sharing on social media former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet.

Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested the same day. Two others accused in the case — Asif Hussain and Mohsin Khan — were arrested subsequently.

The four were produced before a Jaipur court on Saturday afternoon — of them, Riyaz and Ghouse were brought with their faces covered. The CBI court number 1, which deals with NIA cases, sent them to 10-day NIA custody.