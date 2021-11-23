Ubon CH-99 4-In-1 Magic Charger launched In India; Price And Features

New Delhi: Ubon has recently launched its new Magic Charger – Ubon CH 99, 4 in 1 Charger across India. It has lightning-fast 2.6 ampere and standard 2.6A charging output, multiple ports, a mobile holder, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched device.

Price And Feature

Ubon CH-99 4 in1 Magic Charger priced at Rs 699. It comes with a 1-meter micro-USB charging cable that enhances the charging speed of your smartphone or tablet. The charger is compact and lightweight and easily accommodates into your pocket or bag.

In addition, the charger also allows you to charge your USB power device like a power bank with its respective cable. The charger automatically detects and delivers teh voltage and current based on the need of your device. Thus it saves you from the worries of slow or fast charging of your device.

Ubon CH 99, 4 in1 Magic Charger comes in white colour and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.