Uber Now Lets You Book Rides On WhatsApp: Details Here 

New Delhi: The ride-hailing giant will soon allow its users in India to book a cab through the Meta-owned messenger service WhatsApp. This is the first time that Uber has incorporated its ride-hailing service through a messaging app.

How it works

Open WhatsApp

Send a “Hi” message to the number +91 792000002

The chatbot will ask you to provide pickup and drop-off locations

You will receive upfront fare information and the driver’s expected time of arrival.

Uber, in its blog post announcing the development, said that riders will get the same safety features and insurance protections as those who book a trip via the Uber app directly.

According to the company, the feature will initially launch in Lucknow, with New Delhi being the next place where users will be able to book cabs from WhatsApp. The company will roll out the feature pan-India by next year.