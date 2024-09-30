San Francisco: In a city known for its tech innovation, an Uber driver is making headlines with his entrepreneurial spirit. Frederico Coutrim, a Brazilian immigrant, has launched a new app called TransChatMe, designed to break down language barriers by translating messages in real time.

While driving passengers around San Francisco, Frederico often encountered communication challenges with riders who spoke different languages. This inspired him to create TransChatMe, an app that automatically translates messages without the need for copy-pasting. Users simply type their message in their native language, and the app translates it into the recipient’s language instantly.

Frederico’s journey from Uber driver to app developer is a testament to the innovative spirit that thrives in Silicon Valley. His goal is to reach 1,000 downloads so he can pitch the app to investors. A recent social media post by a passenger helped him gain over 200 downloads in just 24 hours.

TransChatMe aims to make everyday interactions smoother, especially for gig workers like Uber drivers and delivery personnel who often face language barriers. Frederico’s story is a reminder that innovation can come from anywhere, and sometimes, the next big idea might be sitting in the backseat of an Uber.