UAPA against gangsters including accused of Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

New Delhi: In a first in the national capital, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against several gangsters, including those accused of killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Typically, the Act is used in terror cases or incidents that threaten the national integrity.

Delhi Police has filed two FIRs under UAPA against infamous gangsters of Delhi & Punjab including Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldie Brar.

Delhi Police officials are coordinating with their National Investigation Agency (NIA) counterparts after getting directions from the Home Ministry to take strict action against the gangsters who are in touch with several banned outfits and planning to execute targeted killings in India, it is learnt.

The UAPA has been invoked against Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar as well as members of their rival gangs – Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha — besides absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda. This comes after Delhi Police’s Special Cell received information that members of both gangs were procuring illegal weapons from outside the country to execute targeted killings in Delhi and other states.

Two FIRs have been registered under same sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy),18-B (punishment for recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act), and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA, and IPC 120-B (criminal conspiracy) by two different units of the Special Cell. Two ACP-rank officers are the investigation officers in the cases.