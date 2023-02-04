UAE to host Asia Cup initially allocated to Pakistan: Report

The Asian Cricket Council will decide on an alternative venue for the Asia Cup ODI tournament in March after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and PCB Chairman Najam Sethi held their first formal meeting in Bahrain on Saturday, according to a report by NDTV Sports.

The Asia Cup was initially allotted to Pakistan and was due to take place in September this year. However last October, Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, announced that India would not travel to Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates are believed to be the favourites to host the tournament, with three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – but the decision has been put on hold for now.

All heads of ACC member nations attended the forthcoming meeting, convened at the behest of PCB Chairman Sethi after the ACC, chaired by Shah, released the continental organization’s itinerary, which did not name Pakistan as the host.

Organizing a high-profile tournament like the Asia Cup, even with ACC paying a subsidy, may not be favourable for Pakistan currently seeing an economic crisis and inflation. So, strategically, if the tournament is held in the United Arab Emirates, there is every possibility that all member nations can earn something alongside the broadcast revenue.

Source: sports.ndtv.com