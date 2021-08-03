UAE Lifts Ban For Transit Travellers From Six Countries Including India

Dubai: Now Indians can travel from and to the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) as it lifted the ban for transit travelers for six countries including India due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ban has been lifted for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda.

In a tweet, UAE’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said: “These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.”

Further NCEMA clarifies the situations in which categories are entitled.

“Medical personnel working in the country will be excluded, including doctors, nurses, technicians from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated, and those working in the educational sector in the country who teach in universities, colleges, schools, and institutes from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated categories,” NCEMA tweet read.

“All these categories will be required to submit a request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to obtain the necessary approvals in addition to vaccination certificates certified by the concerned authorities in the country for the categories from which these certificates are required,” the NCEMA said.