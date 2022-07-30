UAE Experiences Heavy Rains, Flooding Across The Entire Emirates

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), known for its desert climate recording very hot summers and mild winters, is now witnessing the alarming impact of climate change as the country is experiencing heavy rains across the Emirates, with Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah being especially affected.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) held climate change responsible for the increased frequency of heavy rains in the Emirates. Extreme weather, sea level rise, and other climate change impacts are increasingly to blame.

Due to La Nina events which push more warm water towards Asia due to strong trade winds, it changes the temperatures of surface waters and the state of the atmosphere, leading to severe weather conditions for several countries, such as Dubai is experiencing at present.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, due to severe downpours, non-essential employees working in rain-affected areas in the UAE have been allowed to work remotely today and tomorrow. The UAE Cabinet has directed all the federal departments to make arrangements, while the same notice has been issued to private sector establishments.

The UAE Cabinet yesterday directed the formation of an urgent committee headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure to assess the damages caused by the torrential rains and floods across the country, and also instructed the committee to submit a detailed report on the damages caused by floods.