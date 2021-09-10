UAE Eases Travel Restrictions For India, 14 Other Countries

New Delhi: Residents from India and 14 other countries, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a jab approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), will be able to return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 12.

Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1, for which it has been preparing for almost a decade, after a year-long delay due to the pandemic.

The nation which is a regional business and tourism hub is relying on Expo 2020 World Fair to give its economy a boost.

The organisers said they expected that the remaining flight restrictions imposed by the government will be lifted in time for Expo 2020. The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Twitter however said that approval needs to be sought from the government and various PCR tests will be conducted before entering the country.