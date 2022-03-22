UAE Delegation Arrives In India For Army To Army Staff Talks

New Delhi: A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army is on a six-day visit to India from 21 to 26 Mar 2022.

The delegation is visiting Indian Army training establishments and then attending the Inaugural Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST). The aim of the visit is to enhance defence cooperation engagements between the two armies.

The UAE Army delegation is currently visiting Army establishments in Maharashtra to include School of Artillery, Armoured Corps Centre & School, Mechanised Infantry Centre & School, National Defence Academy, Command Hospital of Southern Command, Army Institute of Physical Training, Military Intelligence School & Depot and Bombay Engineers Group & Centre.

The delegation will also be visiting Larsen & Tubro Limited and Tata Motors Limited at Pune.

The agenda for staff talks of inaugural AAST to be organised at College of Military Engineering on 25 and 26 March 2022, include issues related to military training, increase in course subscription in Indian Army establishments, conduct of bilateral exercises and enhancing defence technical cooperation.