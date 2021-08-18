UAE Accepts Ousted Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani, Family

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday said that ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family are in Abu Dhabi now.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accepted that they resided Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations”.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement, “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.”

On Sunday, Ghani left Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the presidential palace. Ghani said he fled to prevent “bloodshed.”

Reports had indicated that Ashraf Ghani spent some time in Oman after the government in Tajikistan denied his aircraft permission to land following his departure from Afghanistan.

Ghani was reportedly accompanied by his National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib. The whereabouts of Mohib are still unknown.