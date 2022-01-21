U19 World Cup: BCCI To Send Five Reserve Players After Positive Covid Cases In Camp

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send five reserve players to the Caribbean after Covid-19 cases were detected in the Indian camp at the ongoing U19 World Cup.

These reserve players are — Udhay Saharan, Abhishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Rishith Reddy, Ansh Gosai, and PM Singh Rathore.

India have won their opening two matches against South Africa and Ireland and they will lock horns against Uganda in their final group B game on Saturday.

On the gameday against Ireland, the BCCI had informed that four India players tested positive for Covid-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed.

While, two more players were showing symptoms and they had undergone RT-PCR tests. As a result, six players were sent into isolation.