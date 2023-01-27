U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat New Zealand to march into final

Parshavi Chopra and Shweta Sehrawat starred in India’s comprehensive win over New Zealand to set up a showdown with England or Australia in Sunday’s final at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

India batters took just 86 balls to steer their side into the final, after the spinners had tied down New Zealand in the first innings.

India’s decision to take the field bore immediate fruit as Mannat Kashyap (1/21) and Titas Sadhu (1/17) got rid of the New Zealand openers within the first three overs.

Coming in at 5/2, Kiwi keeper Izzy Gaze (26 from 22) responded with a counter-attack, which got New Zealand’s innings going.

Just when the White Ferns seemed like they were getting back in the game, India’s hero from the last game, Parshavi Chopra (3/20) got rid of Gaze. And under Chopra’s lead, India spinners tied down the batting side in the middle overs.

Georgia Plimmer (35 from 31) held her own until the 17th over, giving her side hope of getting to a competitive total. But after Plimmer’s dismissal New Zealand could only reach a below-par 107/9.

Skipper Shafali Verma (1/7) returned the best economy figures (1.75) of any Indian bowler across her four overs.

India’s openers took advantage of some loose bowling from New Zealand pacers to add a quickfire 33 in 3.2 overs to get the chase off to a blistering start.

It eventually took an exceptional catch from Plimmer to dismiss Verma (10 from 9), but the outstanding Shweta Sehrawat (61* from 45) then took charge.

With support from Soumya Tiwari (22 from 26), she helped India close in on the target with a watchful yet assertive partnership of 62 runs. And India overhauled New Zealand’s total in the 15th over, with Anna Browning (2/18) the only New Zealand bowler to pick up wickets.

India will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Australia in Sunday’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final.