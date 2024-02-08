U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024: Australia Edge Past Pakistan To Seal Final Clash Against India

Australia’s Men’s U19 cricket team secured a thrilling victory over Pakistan’s Men’s U19 by one wicket in the second semi-final of the Under 19 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 held in Benoni, South Africa, on February 7 (Thursday).

With this triumph, Australia are set to face India in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final scheduled for February 11 (Sunday).

After winning the toss, AUS U19 elected to bowl first, and PAK U19 had a shaky start to their innings, losing two early wickets for just 27 runs within the first 10 overs.

Azan Awais attempted to stabilise the innings but was eventually dismissed by Straker after scoring 52 runs. Arafat Minhas eventually got out for 52 runs. Pakistan’s innings concluded at 179-10 in 48.5 overs.

Despite Australian opener Harry Dixon scoring 50 runs and middle-order batsman Oliver Peake contributing 49 runs, Australia found themselves in a tricky situation during the chase.

In an intense final over, Australia required only three runs with just one wicket in hand to secure victory owing to the remarkable efforts of Pakistan’s Ali Raza, who claimed two wickets without conceding a run in the 46th over. Facing Mohammad Zeeshan, Australia’s Raf MacMillan aimed to guide the ball through the off-side with a good length delivery just outside off.

Despite a valiant attempt to chase the ball, the fielder couldn’t reach it in time, allowing the ball to cross the boundary and resulting in Australia securing a thrilling victory.