‘U’ in Unified Pension Scheme stands for Modi government’s U-turns, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the latest ‘Unified Pension Scheme’. “The ‘U’ in UPS stands for Modi Govt’s U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister. Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry,” Kharge said in a post on social platform X.

“We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 crore Indians from this despotic government!” he added.

The Centre on Saturday approved the ‘Unified Pension Scheme’ (UPS) for government employees. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while announcing the scheme said that the assured pension will be 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years.The minister said that the pension will be proportionate for a shorter service period upto a minimum of 10 years of service. He added that the assured family pension would be calculated at the rate of 60 per cent of pension of the employee immediately before her or his demise.

“We are proud of the hard work of all government employees who contribute significantly to national progress. The Unified Pension Scheme ensures dignity and financial security for government employees, aligning with our commitment to their well-being and a secure future,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said after the announcement.During the briefing, Vaishnaw was asked about whether the government had taken permission from the Election Commission for the announcement. He said that the UPS was not linked to the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.Union home minister Amit Shah too hailed the UPS, saying,”Congratulations to our central government employees on the approval of the Unified Pension Scheme by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in the Union Cabinet today. With the approval of the scheme, the Modi govt has reiterated its commitment to the financial security of our central government employees, who form the backbone of the nation’s governance.”