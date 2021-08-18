U-20 World Athletics Championships: India Enters Into Final Of Mixed 4X400m Relay

Nairobi: The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team stormed into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships after topping its heat here on Wednesday.

<>

With a time of 3:23.39 #TeamIndia wins it heat-1 in first position and qualified for the finals of 4*400m mixed relay event at #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi Well done boys & girls, 🤞🏼medal pic.twitter.com/OGorN4uC06 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021

</>

The team of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil (in same order) entered the final as the second best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36.

The timing of 3:23.36s was the new U20 World Championships record until the Nigerian U20 team broke it in Heat 2 at the meet on Wednesday. The Nigerian team won Heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66s. They also topped the overall qualifying charts.

The finals will be held later in the evening.

It is also the first time the 4x400m Mixed Relay is part of the U20 Athletics World Championships and India won Heat 1 to set a new meet record. They bettered the likes of the Czech Republic, Jamaica, Poland and Sri Lanka to top the opening heat.

India has sent a 27-member team for the U20 World Athletics Championships, which is being held from August 18 to 22.