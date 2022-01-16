U-19 World Cup: Yash Dhull Stars As India Start With Win

Guyana: Captain Yash Dhull’s 82 and a fifer from Vicky Ostwal powered India U-19 to a 45-run victory over South Africa U-19 in the Group B clash of the U-19 World Cup at Providence in Guyana on Sunday.

Batting first, a 71-run partnership between skipper Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed from 11 for 2 helped India regain momentum after losing openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (4) and Harnoor Singh (1) for single digit scores.

Nishant Sindhu (27) and Kaushal Tambe (35) made useful contributions down the order but the South African bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and finally bowled out India for 232 in 46.5 overs.

Matthew Boast (3-40) picked up three wickets while Aphiye Mnyada (2-29) and Dewald Brevis (2-40) picked up two each.

Chasing 233, South Africa lost opener Ethan-John Cunningham for a duck in the fourth ball of their innings. Valentine Kitime and Dewald Brevis put on 58 runs for the second wicket before Kitime fell for 25. George van Heerden made 36 but a lower-order collapse helped India U-19 bowl them out for 187 in 45.4 overs, winning by 45 runs.

Vicky Ostwal led the charge with the ball, picking up 5-28 while Raj Bawa (4-47) picked up four wickets.

India face Ireland next on Wednesday, January 19 at Tarouba in Trinidad.