U-19 World Cup 2022 Final: England Set Target Of 190 Runs For India

Antigua: England have set a target of 190 runs vs India in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Raj Bawa picked up a 5-wicket haul while Ravi Kumar took 4 as England were bowled out for the first time in this tournament.

England were bowled out for 189 in 44.5 overs and had a major batting collapse.

James Rew smashed a crucial 95-run knock off 116 balls to give his side a fighting chance and James Sales remained unbeaten after registering 34 runs off 65 balls.