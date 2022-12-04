U-17 Women’s Badminton Asia Junior C’ships: Unnati Hooda First Indian To Enter Final

New Delhi: Shuttler Unnati Hooda has became the first Indian to enter the finals of U-17 women’s singles final of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, which is being held in Nothaburi, Thailand.

Unnati achieved the feat after beating Japan’s Mion Yokouchi in straight games.

The Indian will now face Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Similarly, under-15 singles player Anish Thoppani and U-17 men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also posted brilliant victories to move into the finals.

The men’s doubles pairs of Arjun MR-Chirag Shetty (2013) and Krishna Prasad Garaga-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (2015) have won gold medals for India in the U-17 category at the tournament.

The in-form duo of Arsh and Sanskar also showcased a similar dominating display against Chinese Taipei’s Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu to ease into the U-17 men’s doubles final with a commanding 21-15, 21-19 win in a lopsided last-four contest.

They will face another Chinese Taipei pair of Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin in the final.