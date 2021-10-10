Tyson Fury Beats Deontay Wilder To Retain WBC Heavyweight Boxing Title

Las Vegas: Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury – who is also still The Ring and linear heavyweight champion – put Wilder in the third round of an exciting contest, but the “Bronze Bomber” fought back admirably to get two knockdowns in the fourth at T-Mobile Arena. But Fury ultimately overwhelmed Wilder to remain undefeated.

However, Fury took control of an exciting fight from there, sending Wilder back onto the bridge in the 10th round before delivering an emphatic finish with a big right hand to the side of the header in the 11th.

With the win, Fury (31-0-1) has now taken two of the three meetings between the rivals.