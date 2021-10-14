Typhoon Kompasu : 19 Dead, 13 Missing In Philippines

Luzon: As many as 19 people were killed and 13 others went missing as typhoon Kompasu ravaged the Philippines’s Luzon this week.

According to CNN Philippines reports, as many as 325 houses were damaged, with 89 of them destroyed beyond repair.

The typhoon affected a total of 50,040 households, or 1,94,677 individuals, the report added.

The authorities are further checking reports about 11 other deaths in the provinces of Cagayan and Benguet, as well as the information about three injured people and one missing in Benguet.

The typhoon left the territory of the Philippines, but the authorities have warned of the threat of continued heavy rains. More than 10,000 people were evacuated.

Typhoon Kompasu moved to Hong Kong, where it left one person dead and another sixteen injured, before heading off to the Chinese island of Hainan.