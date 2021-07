Shanghai: Two look airports in the Chinese city of Shanghai have canceled all flights and authorities banned outdoor activities as Typhoon In-Fa lashed eastern China with high winds and heavy rains.

The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 pm (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.