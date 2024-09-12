Bhubaneswar: The Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) along with Sanofi India Limited (SIL) have shared that their social impact program on Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is helping deliver positive outcomes to reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, resulting in improved care and diagnosis. The program has helped create a universal standard of care to diagnose and manage this auto-immune chronic condition, which impacts the pediatric population and young adults, as per standard guidelines. This program provides education on T1D management to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, as well as funding for free insulin, syringes, lancets, and glucose strips for 1,400+ underprivileged children living with this condition.

The program’s intervention has reduced the number of children experiencing hypoglycaemia (1 to 4 times per week) by 46% (vs. 70%) and children experiencing hyperglycaemia (1 to 4 times per week) by 25% (vs. 52%).

Of the 1400+ children living with Type 1 diabetes and enrolled in this social impact program across India, 76 children are from Odisha.

Referred to as juvenile or insulin-dependent diabetes, people living with Type 1 diabetes and their caregivers in India continue to face challenges in diabetes management. This is because there are very few dedicated centres with trained doctors, educators, nutritionists and other support staff to treat and manage T1D. Other challenges are poor public awareness about T1D, the socio-economic burden, and access to proper healthcare facilities, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. The above problems are compounded due to complexities like delayed diagnosis, poor cold-chain management for insulin, and insufficient education for patients and caregivers. Furthermore, it is also observed that people with Type 1 diabetes face social isolation, particularly the girls. Through this social impact program, we are spreading awareness amongst healthcare providers to join us and help promptly diagnose T1D, so that 3 years of healthy life per person[1] can be restored. Similarly, a provision of access to insulin, test strips and good self-management, could help restore 21.2 years of healthy life per person.

To solve the above issues,RSSDI, India’s leading national organization for diabetes, and Sanofi India joined hands in January 2021 to design a social impact program that helps createa standard-of-care for timely and better diabetes management in children and young adults. People-to-People Health Foundation (PPHF) was appointed as the implementing partner for this social impact program.

With an estimated 8.6 lakh T1D patients in India, we cannot afford to overlook the urgent needs of children living with this condition. By equipping healthcare professionals and educators with the necessary tools and knowledge, the program is enabling timely diagnosis and appropriate diabetes management required for the children to thrive.

Dr. Rakesh Sahay, MD, DNB, DM Endocrinology, Endocrinologist

President – Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI)

For this program, RSSDI and Sanofi India are combining their respective experience and expertise to create a universal standard-of-care that provides access to treatment across India as per global recommendations. RSSDI is dedicated to transforming the landscape of T1D care in India.

Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD, FACE, FACP, Diabetologist

Secretary – Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI)

As per the global Type 1 diabetes Index, in IndiaT1D is growing at 6.7% each year compared with 4.4% for Type 2 diabetes.

Similarly, as per the Type 1 diabetes Index, in the United Kingdom, T1D is growing at 3.5% each year compared with 3.6% for Type 2 diabetes.

Likewise, as per the Type 1 diabetes Index, in the United States, T1D is growing at 2.9% each year compared with 4.5% for Type 2 diabetes.

This Social Impact Program for Type 1 Diabetes by RSSDI supported by Sanofi IndiaLimited is aimed at improving the health status of T1D patients by creating a support program through a network of both trained healthcare professionals (HCPs) and T1D educators across India. Training doctors will enable correct diagnosis and management, leading to reduction in the occurrence of chronic complications. RSSDI has created two sets of modules to build capacity amongst doctors for timely diagnosis of T1D, and for T1D educators in care and management skills for those affected by T1D and their caregivers. We hope through this endeavor we will help people with T1D to live a better life.

We are hugely motivated by the impact of our social program’sintervention that isvery quickly improving the quality of life in so many children living with Type 1 diabetes in India. The program is designed to create the standard-of-care that is much needed in Type 1 diabetes for its diagnosis, education, and counselling. The program facilitates T1D training to increase the number of doctors and educators and in turn, access to T1D diagnosis, treatment, and care. Sanofi India’s social impact program also provides funds for free insulin to 1400+ children who need the financial support to access treatment to manage their T1D optimally.

Ms. Aparna Thomas I Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Sanofi India

Like Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes is also experiencing an upward trend and while the prevalence may not be as significant, it is still a cause for alarm. Thus, comprehensive training and education on treatment, monitoring, dosage, and titration is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by children with Type 1 diabetes. By equipping healthcare professionals and educators in Gujarat with the necessary tools and knowledge, we can make a significant difference in the lives of these children.

Dr.Alok Kanungo I PhD Diabetology

To learn more about coping with Type 1 diabetes better and bust deep-rooted myths about it, visit: Type 1 Diabetes Videos | RSSDI

About RSSDI

Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India was registered under the Societies Registration Act, XXI of 1860 by the Registrar of Societies, Delhi Administration vide Certificate No. s 5480 of 1972-73 dated July 29, 1972, at Delhi.Currently with close to 12,000 members represented from 21 Indian States and Union Territories, RSSDI is the largest organization in India and South Asia; and one of the largest organizations amongst the top in the world, representing diabetes care. Present across all states in India, RSSDI is supported by 23 state chapters. RSSDI conducts initiatives for improving diabetes care, patient awareness programs, education provision of healthcare facilities, training of educators and doctors who want to work in the field of diabetes. The body supports research through grants to further the understanding of the disease in the Indian population. RSSDI collaborates with a number oforganizations who are involved in technology, NGOs, knowledge partners, and within the industry. Through these partnerships, RSSDI does capacity building to reach out to patients, doctors, and healthcare providers to bring them in one ecosystem to implement the healthcare as per recommendations.

Sanofi in India

As Sanofi India, we are in a great place to make a difference. Present in India for nearly seven decades, we have earned the trust of our customers and stakeholders for our commitment to promoting health. As we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives, we continue to engage across the entire health spectrum from prevention with vaccines to wellness, treatment, patient support & capacity building. Our India Charitable Access Program (InCAP) is the country’s longest running humanitarian program providing free treatment to people afflicted with Lysosomal Storage Disorders. We conduct clinical trials here so that India can have quicker access to the latest from our global pipeline. Our world-class manufacturing site in Goa produces for people in India and 60+ other countries. Sanofi has located one of its four global talent hubs in Hyderabad, India, from where wide range of services are provided globally. Recognized by the ‘Top® Employers Institute’ – a global authority that honours excellence in people practices since 2019, our local entities include Sanofi India Limited (SIL – listed entity), Sanofi Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. (SHIPL) and Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (SCHIL).