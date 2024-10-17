New York: As Victoria’s Secret’s angels strutted the runway, Tyla also graced her presence with her angelic voice. The songstress made the show extra special with her performances on her viral songs Water and PUSH 2 START.

Along with the models, Tyla also donned elegant lingerie during the fashion event held on October 15, Tuesday, in New York City. She did not forget her feathers as she wowed the audience with her ensemble.

The event was spectacular, featuring impressive performances by Cher, Tyla and Blackpink star Lisa. The trio not only delivered unforgettable shows but also made history as the first all-female lineup of performers at the fashion show. Lisa kicked off the night with her electrifying presence, followed by Tyla, who made a stunning entrance in a sparkling outfit, which she paired with white angel wings. As she walked the runway alongside the models, Tyla delighted the audience by performing her most popular and viral hits, Push 2 Start, and Water.

For her performance, the musician made a dramatic entrance, surrounded by fog, creating the illusion that she was bringing a piece of heaven to earth. She kicked off her show with Push 2 Start, a new track from the recently released deluxe version of her debut album, Tyla Plus, released on October 11. Following that, she sang a unique version of her hit single Water, while all the models gracefully walked the runway around her.

Before her performance, Tyla shared her excitement in an interview with Victoria’s Secret about being part of first-ever all-women performers. She said, “I’m performing alongside my friend Lisa and the legend Cher. Like what the heck? Just us girls. I know it’s going to be such a special night for us and a night that ‘young Tyla’ would die for.”

During the same interview, the singer also spoke about her upcoming album and said, “I really wanted an extra-long Amapiano song on my debut album, so we did Shake Ah. Back to you is something I’ve felt for a long time but hadn’t put into a song yet. Honestly, I feel like I added that song for me. After making Push 2 Start, I couldn’t move on to my next project without those three tracks joining the world I created with TYLA, just to move past that feeling I’ve had. I wouldn’t really see it as a deluxe even though that’s what it’s called. It’s really TYLA+. Two fun and not too serious bopsssss and one vibe just for me.”

Ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Tyla had an amazing start to the year. She became the first winner of the newly introduced category for Best African Music Performance at the Grammys and also made history as the youngest African artist to win this award for her hit song, Water. In March, she released her debut album. Recently, she also won her first VMA for Water and received the award for Best Afrobeats Video.

